Lenovo Legion Go: The King of Handhelds?



The Lenovo Legion Go makes a bold entry into the handheld gaming market, positioning itself as a premium Windows-based device with advanced hardware and innovative features. Its standout specifications, including an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support, promise an immersive gaming experience. However, its high price, complex setup process, and bulky design may limit its appeal to a niche audience of dedicated gaming enthusiasts. The video below from Jon Valiagas gives us a detailed look at the device.

Display and Hardware: Innovative Technology for Gamers

The Legion Go’s 8.8-inch OLED display is one of its most striking features, offering vibrant visuals and smooth gameplay. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion, while HDR support enhances color depth and contrast, making games look more lifelike. Even at lower resolutions like 800p, the display maintains excellent color reproduction and clarity, catering to gamers who prioritize visual quality.

Beneath the surface, the Legion Go is powered by the AMD Z2 Extreme processor and 32GB of RAM, delivering robust performance for demanding games. This hardware combination ensures that the device can handle modern titles with ease, providing a seamless gaming experience. Additional hardware highlights include Hall effect thumbsticks with replaceable caps, which reduce wear and tear over time, and detachable controllers inspired by the Joy-Con design. These controllers offer unique versatility, including mouse functionality, which enhances usability for non-gaming tasks such as browsing or productivity applications.

Performance and Setup: Impressive Specs, but Requires Tweaks

While the Legion Go features powerful hardware, achieving optimal performance involves some manual adjustments. Out of the box, the device allocates only 2GB of VRAM, which users must increase through the BIOS settings to unlock its full gaming potential. Additionally, Windows updates can overwrite AMD drivers, necessitating manual reinstallation from Lenovo’s website. These technical requirements may pose challenges for users unfamiliar with such processes.

The setup process also includes installing games and configuring settings, which can be time-consuming. For less experienced users, these steps might feel overwhelming, creating a barrier to entry. However, for those comfortable with technical adjustments, the device offers significant customization options to fine-tune performance and tailor the gaming experience.

Design and Ergonomics: Comfortable but Bulky

The Legion Go’s design emphasizes comfort but comes with trade-offs. Weighing 2 pounds, it is heavier and larger than many of its competitors, making it more suitable for users with larger hands. The soft-touch coating and ergonomic design enhance comfort during extended gaming sessions, while the responsive buttons, high-quality D-pad, and customizable inputs contribute to a satisfying tactile experience.

However, not all design elements are universally appealing. The asymmetrical controller layout and the placement of side buttons may feel awkward for some users, potentially detracting from the overall usability. Despite these quirks, the device’s build quality and thoughtful design choices cater to gamers who value comfort and durability.

Gaming Experience: Immersive Yet Limited by Battery Life

The Legion Go delivers an impressive gaming experience, using its exceptional display and powerful hardware. It performs on par with competitors like the ROG Ally X, with only minor differences in frame rates depending on the game. The 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support enhance immersion, making fast-paced games and visually rich titles particularly enjoyable.

However, the device’s battery life is a significant limitation. While light games can run for 4-5 hours, more demanding titles may drain the battery in under 2 hours, even with optimized power settings. This short battery life could be a drawback for users seeking extended playtime during travel or long gaming sessions away from a power source.

Price and Value: Premium Features at a Premium Cost

The Legion Go is positioned as a luxury device, offering unique features that cater to gaming enthusiasts. Its high price reflects its premium build quality and advanced capabilities, but it may deter budget-conscious gamers. Competitors like the ROG Ally X provide similar performance at a lower cost, making the Legion Go less appealing for those prioritizing affordability.

For gamers willing to invest, the device’s innovative functionalities and robust performance may justify the price. However, its value lies more in its distinctive features, such as the OLED display and detachable controllers, than in outright cost-effectiveness. This positions the Legion Go as a niche product designed for a specific audience that prioritizes innovative technology over budget considerations.

Additional Features: Thoughtful Extras with Room for Improvement

Lenovo includes several thoughtful extras with the Legion Go to enhance convenience and usability. These include a carrying case, a 65W USB-C power adapter, and a mouse base. These accessories add value to the overall package, making the device more versatile for gaming and productivity.

However, the device lacks a middle piece to connect the controllers for a more traditional console-like experience, which could have improved its versatility. On the software side, the pre-installed Lenovo system management app allows users to monitor performance and customize settings, appealing to advanced users who enjoy fine-tuning their devices. While these features add depth, there is room for improvement in terms of controller integration and software optimization.

Final Thoughts: A Premium Device for a Niche Audience

The Lenovo Legion Go offers a high-end handheld gaming experience, combining innovative hardware with innovative features. Its 8.8-inch OLED display, powerful processor, and versatile controllers set it apart from competitors. However, its high price, setup complexity, and bulky design make it best suited for gaming enthusiasts who prioritize performance and functionality over convenience and affordability.

For casual gamers or those on a budget, alternatives like the ROG Ally X may provide a better balance of performance and value. Ultimately, the Legion Go excels in delivering a premium experience for a specific audience, making it an attractive option for dedicated gamers seeking top-tier features in a handheld device.

