Lenovo 5G notebooks and tablets uneviled at CES 2021



As well as unveiling a wealth of new hardware art this years special virtual CES 2021 technology event, Lenovo has also take the wraps off its new range of 5G enabled notebooks and laptops. The new ultra-portable Lenovo IdeaPad 5G offers up to 20 hours of battery life of continuous video playback and takes the form of a 14-inch clamshell laptop. Connectivity options include : 5G speeds (supports sub-6 GHz), 4G LTE4, and Wi-Fi 55. “Where 5G is unavailable, you’ll enjoy more security and dependability via 4G LTE connectivity, which comes default on the new IdeaPad 5G laptop.”

“The performance and efficiency of the IdeaPad 5G is enabled by the leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and utilizes powerful Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for connectivity. This innovative 5G-connected laptop empowers you to download movies, make calls and send emails from virtually anywhere at speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider.”

“You can download large files in a flash and stream shows with the clarity of Full HD through its 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display that’s 300 nits bright for a rich picture with 100 percent sRGB quality color gamut. Also available is the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 4G/LTE model powered by the Snapdragon 8c compute platform, delivering smooth, responsive performance as you learn and play. With the IdeaPad 5G and the IdeaPad 4G/LTE, you’ll also get up to 8 GB LPDDR4X memory and 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage.”

Lenovo Intel based IdeaPad 5i Pro :

– 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

– Up to NVIDIA MX450 graphics to accelerate your laptop for work and play

– Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

– Or, go big with up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

– Get up to 16 GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1 TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage on either size

– The 14-inch laptop offers a 56.5 WHr battery and Rapid Charge Boost

– With 75WHr battery capacity on the 16-inch with support for Rapid Charge Express

– The 16-inch model also offers single cable Thunderbolt 4 technology

– If you opt for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon):

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

– Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

– Up to NVIDIA MX450 GPU

– Up to 16 GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1 TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

– Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

– Offers 56.5 WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Boost

– On the 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

– Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

– Enjoy several graphics options, including up to the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs (coming soon)

– Up to 32 GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1 TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

– Up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with high 120 Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

– Offers 75WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Express

Source : Lenovo

