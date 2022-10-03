Awesome LEGO Submarine 4.0 lets you explore the depths

LEGO builders, underwater explorers and makers looking for inspiration for their next build, are sure to enjoy this fantastic LEGO submarine created by the Brick Experiment Channel. Check out the video below to learn more about the build and how it was created using a number of different LEGO parts and powered by a Raspberry Pi mini PC.

The LEGO submarine uses a large syringe to control its ballast by bringing on or expelling water to allow it to rise or submerge in the water. Equipped with an action camera the LEGO submarine was first tested in a tank then a swimming pool and finally was released into the wild to explore a 200 m stretch of river. Check out the results below.

The whole was constructed from an acrylic plastic cylinder measuring 250 x 110 x 3mm and a 60 ml syringe was used as a ballast tank controlled by an Lego EV3 Medium Servo motor (45503). Forward motion was provided by a drone propeller (Diatone Bull Nose 4x4.5), powered by a LEGO PF L-motor (88003) and its ability to turn was controlled using a LEGO propeller 3 blade (6041) powered once again by a smaller LEGO PF M-motor (8883).

LEGO Submarine

“This radio-controlled submarine can maintain a steady depth or a certain distance from the bottom. It is equipped with a pressure sensor and a laser distance sensor. Raspberry Pi and PID control are used for automation. Tested in a swimming pool and a small river (at the end of the video). Enjoy!”

For full details and instructions on how to build your own Brick Experiment Channel website by following the link below.

Source : RPiF : Brick Experiment Channel YouTube : Brick Experiment Channel Website



