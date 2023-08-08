Quickly learn to code with ChatGPT and Bard AI

if you would like to learn how to code in languages like-and others as quickly as possible. Thanks to the release of artificial intelligent large language models is now possible to learn these coding languages even faster than ever, and even use ChatGPT to write code for you.

The art of coding has undergone a significant transformation. From its humble beginnings on paper to the sophisticated computer systems of today, coding has now entered a new era with the advent of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard AI by Google. This guide provides more insight into the capabilities of these AI tools, highlighting their potential to revolutionize the way you can quickly learn and relearn different coding languages.

ChatGPT and Bard, among other generative AI tools, have been designed to facilitate rapid learning of any coding language. The ChatGPT Code interpreter, for instance, provides a comprehensive framework, complete with prompts and tips, to aid in the learning process. The video below demonstrates how you can leverage ChatGPT to create a study plan specifically tailored for learning Python for data science.

Learn how to code quickly with ChatGPT

The importance of hands-on experience in learning to code is emphasized throughout the article. It suggests using ChatGPT to generate ideas for hands-on projects, thereby providing practical experience in coding. The video also introduces Quadratic HQ, an AI-based spreadsheet tool that allows users to write code inside spreadsheets using Python, SQL, and other languages.

In addition to learning and practicing coding, Chat GPT can also be used to create resume bullet points for coding projects. This unique application of the tool can help budding coders showcase their skills and projects in a professional manner.

Writing code with ChatGPT

You can also use ChatGPT and Bard to explain specific coding concepts, convert code from one language to another, and write new code. As well as many other applications relation to coding such as writing documentation for code, saving you time and effort on the boring tasks when creating your application.

However, it is also worth mentioning a few things to remember when using these artificial intelligent tools and large language models. While these AI tools can be incredibly helpful, they are not infallible. They should be used responsibly and not for sensitive or proprietary code. The article serves as a reminder that while AI can be a powerful tool, it is ultimately the responsibility of the user to ensure the accuracy and appropriateness of the code.

ChatGPT Code Interpreter tutorial

In conclusion, the article provides a comprehensive overview of how generative AI tools like Chat GPT and Bard can be used to learn, practice, and apply coding languages quickly and efficiently. It underscores the importance of hands-on experience and responsible use of AI, while also highlighting the potential of these tools to revolutionize the field of coding.

What is Google Bard AI?

Google Bard AI is a large language model (LLM) chatbot developed by Google AI. It was first announced on March 21, 2023, and is currently in beta testing. Bard is based on the LaMDA family of LLMs, and it is trained on a massive dataset of text and code. This allows Bard to generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

Bard is still under development, but it has learned to perform many kinds of tasks, including: Following instructions and completing requests thoughtfully, using its knowledge to answer questions in a comprehensive and informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange and generating different creative text formats of text content, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, email, letters, etc.

Here are some specific examples of what Bard can do:

It can write different kinds of creative content, such as poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, email, and letters.

It can translate languages accurately and fluently.

It can answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange.

It can help you with your research and learning by providing summaries of factual topics or creating presentations.

It can be used for customer service by providing answers to frequently asked questions or by generating personalized responses to customer inquiries.

It can be used for entertainment by generating stories, jokes, or poems.



