Last Minute Deal: The Complete Coding For Parents & Kids

Are you a parent looking to engage your child in a fun and educational way? Or perhaps you’re interested in learning a new skill yourself? Either way, we have the perfect solution for you. This course is designed to teach you how to build educational games using coding and artificial intelligence. It’s a fantastic way to combine learning and play, and the best part is, you don’t need any prior experience to get started!

This course is packed with 157 lectures and 23 hours of content that you can access 24/7. You’ll learn how to build an educational game with Unity and Construct 3, two powerful game development platforms. But that’s not all. The course also includes a tutorial on creating a simple education app in Flutter.io, a popular open-source UI software development kit.

Key Features of the Course

Comprehensive coverage of game development with Unity and Construct 3

Tutorial on creating an education app in Flutter.io

Exploration of Adobe Illustrator for creating minimalist and clean designs

Insight into cross-platform development with Flutter

Access to the course for a lifetime on both desktop and mobile

Course updates included

Certificate of Completion provided

One of the standout features of this course is its exploration of Adobe Illustrator. You’ll learn how to create minimalist and clean designs for your apps and games, giving them a professional and appealing look. The course also delves into cross-platform development with Flutter, allowing you to create apps that work seamlessly on both iOS and Android.

The best part? You can access the course for a lifetime on both desktop and mobile. This means you can learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s convenient for you. Plus, the course is constantly updated, so you’ll always be up-to-date with the latest techniques and trends in game development.

Upon completion of the course, you’ll receive a Certificate of Completion. This is a great way to showcase your new skills and could even open up new career opportunities. The only requirement for the course is a device with internet access, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere.

So why wait? Dive into the world of coding and game design today with this comprehensive course. Whether you’re a parent looking to engage your child in a fun and educational way, or an individual looking to learn a new skill, this course has something for everyone.

