Dangbei Mars laser projector with integrated Netflix app

Dangbei has unveiled its latest offering in the form of the Mars Laser Projector. An ultra-bright laser projector, equipped with native Netflix support, building on the success of the Emotn N1, a previous model also officially licensed by Netflix. The Mars projector allows users to watch watching Netflix movies in 1080p Full HD, thanks to the integration of Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD) technology.

Widely used in home entertainment systems, offices, and movie theaters, ALPD enables the Mars to deliver a remarkable brightness of 2100 ISO lumens. This brightness is powered by an ultra-bright laser light source durable for up to 30,000 hours. Unlike some RGB lasers, which may cause a speckle effect, the Mars projector emphasizes viewer comfort with a speckle-free viewing experience.

Laser projector

The Mars projector can project up to 180 inches, instantly transforming any space into a private cinema. It enhances the home theater experience through several immersive audio-visual features, including HDR10 and HLG support, AI brightness adjustment for optimal viewing in any lighting condition, and a potent surround sound system. The system comes with dual built-in 10W speakers supporting Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus.

The Mars projector comes pre-loaded with officially licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, operating on a stable and flexible Linux OS. Eliminating the need to navigate through complex menus or interfaces, providing users with quick access to popular streaming services.

Notably, the Mars projector stands out for its swift boot and setup times, delivering an optimal image within mere seconds. It avoids frustrating delays commonly associated with setting up projectors. To further enhance the viewing experience, the Mars features a 4-in-1 smarter image setup equipped with Time of Flight (ToF) and CMOS sensors. This setup includes Auto Focus, six-way Auto Keystone Correction, Intelligent Screen Fit, and Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring a high-quality and enjoyable viewing experience for all viewers in a room.

The Mars projector also offers versatile connectivity options, enabling easy connection to game consoles, laptops, Blu-ray players, and more, either through wired or wireless means. Moreover, it operates at a noise level below 24dB, ensuring an undisturbed viewing environment.

Source : Dangbei



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals