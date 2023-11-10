ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga large volume 3D printer

If you are searching for a truly massive yet affordable 3D printer you might be interested in the new ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga, offering a truly massive 800mm x 800mm x 1000 mm print volume and printing speeds of up to 300mm/s as well as multicolour printing. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised £2.5 million with still 54 days remaining thanks to over 1800 backers.

The ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga is a high-capacity FDM 3D printer, designed to inspire creativity and innovation. It’s a testament to the significant advancements in 3D printing technology, boasting features that greatly improve its performance, efficiency, and ease of use, making it an invaluable tool for both hobbyists and professionals. With a build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm, it reduces the need to divide models into smaller parts for printing. This is especially beneficial for users who need large-scale prints, as it allows for the creation of larger, more complex models in one print run, saving time and resources.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the innovational project from roughly $1445 or £1227 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The printer also features an efficient heated bed, composed of four independent high-temperature platforms. These can be heated either all at once or individually, providing flexibility and efficiency in the printing process. This is particularly useful for printing materials that require different temperature settings, allowing for a more versatile and adaptable printing experience.

The OrangeStorm Giga is powered by a 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor. This powerful processor enables a printing speed that is six times faster than standard 3D printers, significantly reducing the time it takes to print large, complex models, and thereby enhancing productivity. In addition to its impressive printing speed, the printer also offers multi-nozzle printing. This allows for the addition of three extra printheads for simultaneous printing, further enhancing the printer’s efficiency and productivity, and enabling the creation of more complex designs in less time.

The printer’s cooling system includes a robust cooling fan with an intelligent control function that automatically stops once the printing process is complete. This not only saves energy but also extends the lifespan of the fan, making the printer more sustainable and cost-effective over time. The OrangeStorm Giga is built with high-quality craftsmanship. It features an integrated body with linear guides on the X and Y axes and an upgraded Z-axis rod. This design ensures stability and precision during the printing process, resulting in high-quality prints every time.

If the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga large volume 3D printer project preview the promotional video below.

The printer also features an upgraded 300℃ high-temperature nozzle with a proximal double-gear extrusion structure and a full titanium alloy heat pipe. This design ensures consistent and precise extrusion, even at high temperatures, thereby enhancing the quality of the prints. Cable management is simplified with the printer’s caterpillar cable tracks. These tracks neatly store cables, prevent wear and tear, and ensure system stability. The printer also features a portable 7-inch HD capacitive screen that supports ELEGOO Cura model preview and language switching, making it user-friendly and versatile.

The OrangeStorm Giga also includes filament detection and power loss recovery features. These features allow for uninterrupted printing, ensuring that your print jobs are not disrupted by filament shortages or power outages, thereby enhancing the reliability of the printer. The printer also includes a user-friendly belt knob for easy and accurate control of belt tightness. This feature ensures that the printer’s belts are always at the optimal tension, ensuring precise and consistent prints. The printer’s large spool holder can accommodate filament spools up to 5kg, reducing the need for frequent filament changes and enhancing the printer’s efficiency.

Finally, the printer features an auto-leveling feature with a non-contact high-precision sensor for automatic data collection. This feature ensures that the printer’s bed is always perfectly level, resulting in high-quality, consistent prints. The ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga is a high-capacity FDM 3D printer that offers a range of features designed to enhance its performance, efficiency, and user-friendliness. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, this printer is sure to meet your 3D printing needs, making it a valuable addition to any workspace.

Source : Kickstarter

