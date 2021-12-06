Lantern power monitoring system hits Kickstarter from $35

If you are interested in monitoring power consumption to save money in your in your home or small business you may be interested in a new system called the Lantern which has this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the funds required to make the jump from concept into production. The system has been designed by Mark Milligan and allows you to see the energy usage of every breaker in your home; any number of meters, panels, or breakers. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

Power monitoring system

The Raspberry Pi-based power monitor gives you all of the data you need to :

– Identify where every joule of electricity goes in your house

– Reduce your electricity consumption

– Accurately size a solar system

– Accurately size a battery system to go off grid

“To support different users’ needs, the rewards are set up so you can acquire anything from just a PCB, all the way up to a completely assembled and tested power monitor with all accessories. Which reward you choose will depend upon which parts you may already have and your comfort level with sourcing and assembling parts yourself. This is a great option if you already have a raspberry pi available, you know how to solder, and you’d like to try out the Lantern Power Monitor before investing a lot of money. All of the remaining components are widely available online and for much less than $100 all-in you can monitor a couple breakers, try out the software, and make sure you like it before buying more CTs.”

If the Lantern crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2020. To learn more about the Lantern power monitoring system project play the promotional video below.

“The entire point of this project is to help people reduce their electrical energy consumption. The carbon cost of producing the power monitors will be offset many times over by the power savings people will be able to make in their homes.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power monitoring system, jump over to the official Lantern crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

