Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae shown off on video

Yesterday the new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae was made official, this will be the final version of the Aventador.

The Aventador originally launched in 2012 and there have been a number of different versions of the car since launch. The new Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will come with some impressive performance and a range of upgrades over standard car.

The video below from Lamborgjhini gives us a look at the car and its design and features, the car will be available in both coupe and convertible versions.

The car will come with 769 horsepower (780 CV) and it will have a top speed of 220 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae’s elegant lines belie the performance of this final edition. The twelve-cylinder, 6.5-liter ‘Longitudinale Posteriore’ (LP) engine delivers 780 CV: 40 CV more than the Aventador S and 10 CV over the SVJ to its permanent four-wheel drive. The LP 780-4 Ultimae celebrates the visceral character, power and performance of the Lamborghini’s Aventador’s ten-year evolution, including the know-how of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife record SVJ powertrain set in July 2018; the super sports technical advances and luxury of the S mode; and the purity of the original Aventador concept. It is the grand finale of the traditional V12 combustion engine, and the ultimate Aventador in every sense.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae over at the Lamborghini website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

