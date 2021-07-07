Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae unveiled

Lamborghini have announced that they will produce a final version of their Aventador, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae.

The car will be limited to 350 coupe cars and 250 roadster cars and the car will be officially shown off in public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed which starts tomorrow.

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae comes with 780 CV (769 horsepower), it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 220 miles per hour.

“The Aventador LP 780-4 denotes the final, purest, timeless naturally-aspirated production V12 Lamborghini,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It delivers the essential twelve-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era. It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our inimitable flagship’s design DNA. The Aventador was destined to become a classic from launch, and the Aventador LP 780-4 is the most beautiful expression of timeless design and technical solutions in a final edition: Ultimae.”

After more than a year where events worldwide were cancelled due to the pandemic, the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe and roadster will be displayed at the UK’s 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed in front of automotive enthusiasts and owners.

