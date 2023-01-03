PiKVM V4 next generation KVM over IP

Anyone in the market for a KVM over IP might be interested in the latest generation of Raspberry Pi powered solutions in the form of the PiKVM V4. Launched via Kickstarter last year the campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 1,200 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Available in two different versions the PiKVM V4 Mini has been specifically designed for those who need a simple and budget solution with all the essential features. With the PiKVM V4 Plus – for professionals who want to get all the power of the solution and the ability to extend it with additional features. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $225 or £187 (depending on current exchange rates).

Common features across the range of devices include :

– All PiKVM V4 devices come as a complete product, equipped with all you need out of the box; a power supply, USB & Ethernet cables, and even PCI brackets to install the ATX board into an ATX or mini ITX computer/server cases.

– The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is allowing us to raise the bar to an industrial-grade level. All PiKVM V4 devices are CE Certified.

– Improved WiFi connectivity with a port for an optional external antenna.

1920×1080@60Hz & 1920×1200@60Hz resolution support for increased UEFI/BIOS compatibility.

– New meticulously crafted steel cases with a smooth and slick appearance, light pipes, location beacon, SD card access protection, and a Kensington security slot.

“In the heart of the new PiKVM V4 is a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 CM4102000 with 2GB of RAM, WiFi, and Bluetooth. PiKVM is not just an add-on for a Raspberry Pi board anymore but a stand-alone compact device designed with all our experience and your feedback in mind. This new design allowed us to make use of all CM4’s possibilities to unleash all of PiKVM’s potential.”

PiKVM V4 KVM over IP

“Small, cost-effective, and powerful! This is the compact and budget-friendly version of PiKVM V4 with all the essential features. Designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind, it’s the ideal solution to manage your home lab server, your mom’s computer, or any server in a data center! Don’t get it wrong, it’s perfectly suitable for mass deployment in commercial & industrial projects and applications, just without the bells and whistles of the Plus version. Scroll down for a handy comparison table.”

If the PiKVM V4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the PiKVM V4 KVM over IP project view the promotional video below.

“PiKVM V4 Plus is the most feature-rich edition! Designed to be the most advanced and versatile PiKVM, it will assist you in the most unique and complex scenarios of tech support or remote system access/management. The part that we are particularly proud and excited about is a future-proof architecture that will allow us to add more features and functionality on the go! We already have some very cool ideas! To sum up, if you want the maximum from PiKVM and like (good!) surprises the Plus version is the one for you!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the KVM over IP, jump over to the official PiKVM V4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





