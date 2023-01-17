Kodi 20.0 Nexus open source cross-platform media centre

If you have been patiently waiting for Kodi to release an update to their excellent home entertainment hub and media centre. You will be pleased to know that the development team at Kodi has released its first major update for nearly 2 years offering the latest version of its free and open source cross-platform media player in the form of Kodi 20.0 Nexus.

Kodi 20.0 Nexus is now available to download for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android platforms and and supports for Steam Deck’s game controllers as well as bringing with it many other new features, tweaks and enhancements. Several Kodi platforms now allow hardware decoding of AV1 media. The Inputstream API has been updated to support AV1 and this allows add-ons using inputsream.adaptive to play AV1 streams.

Kodi 20.0 Nexus

“With over 4,600 commits since v19 “Matrix” was released on February 19th, 2021, this has been a huge effort. Thanks go out to our team members, and everyone in our community who sent a pull request, tested and gave feedback, or provided support to users on the forum. We appreciate your contribution to making Kodi better. Kodi 20.0 “Nexus” is being pushed to the usual channels right now, both our own download pages and various app stores/repositories, so should be with your devices shortly. It’s worth noting that, for the first time in a while, we’ve cleared all known blockers, so all supported platforms will be updated just as soon as the various app stores process things.”

Multiple Instances of Binary Add-ons

“This allows Kodi to load multiple instances of a binary add-on. For example: TVHeadend users can now run more than one instance of the add-on to connect to multiple back-end TVHeadend servers, with individual settings like channel groups and hidden channels maintained per add-on instance. @AlwinEsch was the developer behind a lot of this, with support from @ksooo. Your favourite binary add-on may not support this capability yet, but we hope add-on developers introduce this into their projects soon.”

HDR Supporton Wondows

“Full HDR support for the Windows Desktop platform has been implemented by @thexai along with many improvements throughout the Windows (DXVA/2) video pipeline. HDR is not available on non-Desktop, i.e. UWP Store (Xbox) versions. Improvements to allow more accurate ACES Filmic and HABLE tonemapping make even SDR video look better, and these capabilities are implemented for both UWP and Desktop versions of Kodi.”

Source : Kodi





