Kobo Clara 2E waterproof eReader launches tomorrow $130

Tomorrow eReader manufacturer and design company Kobo will be launching its new 6 inch waterproof e-reader in the form of the Kobo Clara 2E. Making it available to purchase for $130, although it is already available to preorder if so desired. The e-reader is constructed from recycled plastic and allows you to listen to Kobo Audiobooks as well as enjoy ebooks. Being fully waterproof the eReader is protected from those unexpected spills or a relaxing soaks in the tub says Kobo.

“Meet Kobo Clara 2E, a more eco-conscious eReader with big upgrades in a small package. Kobo Clara 2E is our first eReader made with ocean-bound and recycled plastic. Get lost in your latest read on an upgraded 6” HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen with Dark Mode and ComfortLight PRO. Read at night without affecting your sleep quality with blue light reduction. Kobo Clara 2E’s 16GB of storage holds your entire library of eBooks and Kobo Audiobooks, and Bluetooth® wireless technology lets you listen whenever you like. Kobo Clara 2E is waterproof and ready to read in the tub or for unexpected spills. Make the better choice with Kobo Clara 2E, a more eco-conscious eReader.”

“The exterior is made with over 85% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic—abandoned plastic waste that is on its way to our oceans. Over the course of a year we plan to divert over 200,000 plastic bottles from our planet’s oceans and over a million CDs and DVDs from landfills.”

Source : Kobo

