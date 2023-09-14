Mesmerizing kinetic sculpture uses Arduino and CNC machined parts

If you are looking for a project to keep you busy this weekend and have access to a little Arduino hardware and perhaps a CNC machine you might be interested in creating your very own mesmerizing kinetic sculpture using the project by Eirik Brandal as inspiration. This contemporary art piece by Eirik Brandal uses Arduino code and hardware to animate the Intermittent Luminal Phase.

Brandal embarked on this project as an avenue to explore the capabilities of his newly acquired CNC router. The result is a kinetic sculpture that spins incessantly, creating a symphony of noise and a spectacle of flashing lights. The Intermittent Luminal Phase is an amalgamation of electronic sound and light, powered by two stepper motors and adorned with eight gears of varying cog counts.

The gears, most of which are equipped with LEDs, create cyclical patterns at different speeds. This is due to the varying gear ratios, which result in a mesmerizing light show that is as unpredictable as it is beautiful. The Intermittent Luminal Phase is not just a visual spectacle, but also an auditory one. A piezo element captures the vibrations and abrasions between the gears, amplifying and blending them with the sculpture’s natural acoustic soundscape. This creates a unique auditory experience that complements the visual display.

This piece of art, while visually captivating, serves no functional purpose, embodying the essence of art for art’s sake. The Intermittent Luminal Phase is a testament to Brandal’s innovative spirit and his willingness to experiment with new tools and technologies.

At the heart of the Intermittent Luminal Phase is an Arduino Nano Every board. This controls the two motors that spin a central input shaft, which in turn sets all the other gears in motion. The gears produce a significant amount of vibration, which Brandal ingeniously turned into a feature. By amplifying and outputting these vibrations through a speaker on the sculpture, Brandal has created a multi-sensory experience that engages both sight and sound.

The gears also feature LEDs that light up at certain points in the rotation. This is achieved through DIY slip rings, adding another layer of complexity and intrigue to the sculpture. The Intermittent Luminal Phase is a testament to Brandal’s creativity and technical prowess, combining art and technology in a way that is both innovative and captivating.

Eirik Brandal’s Intermittent Luminal Phase is a mesmerizing kinetic sculpture that pushes the boundaries of what is possible with art and technology. It is a visual and auditory spectacle that serves no functional purpose, yet captivates with its intricate design and complex mechanics. The Intermittent Luminal Phase is a testament to the power of creativity and the endless possibilities that arise when art and technology intersect.

Source : AB : Eirik Brandal



