The EasyNixie Arduino compatible low-voltage Nixie Tube driver module has emerged as a versatile and user-friendly tool for hobbyists and professionals alike. This module, designed with a focus on stackability, low-voltage powering, and Arduino support, offers a unique blend of features that make it an ideal choice for a variety of projects.

One of the most striking features of the EasyNixie module is its stackability. This allows users to connect any number of displays using only three data pins in total, a feature that significantly simplifies the process of creating complex displays. This stackability, combined with the module’s low-voltage powering capabilities, makes it a highly efficient tool for a wide range of applications. Limited early bird offers are now available for the unique project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Have you ever dreamed of creating devices with beautiful nixie tubes? Our Arduino-compatible low-input-voltage display module allows you to create fantastic retro/steampunk interfaces and add a touch of magic to your projects with ease. It is designed for both beginners and advanced users and offers a special C++ library.”

The EasyNixie module can be powered with as low as 3.3V, a feature that sets it apart from many other modules on the market. Despite this low power requirement, the module is capable of handling the heavy lifting of stepping up to 200V itself. This is achieved through the use of a high voltage step-up converter, which generates the necessary voltage for the module to function effectively.

Arduino Nixie Tube driver

In addition to its stackability and low-voltage powering capabilities, the EasyNixie module also offers robust Arduino support. An Arduino library is available to interface with the modules, making it easy for both beginners and advanced users to program the module. This user-friendly approach extends to the connections, which are designed to be super easy to manage.

The EasyNixie module employs nine high voltage transistors to control the cathodes of a nixie tube. These transistors are controlled by two fast 74hc595 shift registers, which provide a simple interface for any microcontroller. This design allows for a high degree of flexibility and control, making it possible to create a wide range of projects with the EasyNixie module.

Assuming that the EasyNixie funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the EasyNixie Nixie Tube driver module project consider the promotional video below.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Arduino :

One of the most common applications for the EasyNixie module is the creation of nixie clocks. By adding an Arduino compatible board, an RTC Arduino module, and a code from the EasyNixie library, users can create their own nixie clocks with relative ease. The module’s design allows for easy connection of all the data wires, ground, and VLogic, as well as Vpower.

Despite its many features, the EasyNixie module has been designed with durability in mind. In one test, the module managed to run for four days with more than twice as much current as it is currently providing. This was achieved by replacing a 15koHm nixie resistor with a 47koHm one, decreasing the nixie current to 1.2mA. The module also survived a direct nixieanode(200v)-to-ground short, although this is not a standard condition and is not recommended for users to attempt.

In conclusion, the EasyNixie Arduino compatible low-voltage Nixie Tube driver module is a versatile and user-friendly tool that offers a unique blend of features. Its stackability, low-voltage powering capabilities, and Arduino support make it an ideal choice for a variety of projects, from nixie clocks to more complex displays. Despite its many features, the module has been designed with durability in mind, ensuring that it can withstand a range of conditions and continue to function effectively.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the Nixie Tube driver module, jump over to the official EasyNixie crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals