Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio premiers October 20, 2023

Apple has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. the film is set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide on Friday, October 20, 2023 and has been directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a cinematic journey into the 20th century, shedding light on a dark chapter in American history. The film tells the story of the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe that became incredibly wealthy due to oil reserves found on their land. However, this newfound wealth attracted the attention of white interlopers, leading to a series of tragic events.

The plot of the film is based on a true story and explores the complex romance between characters Ernest Burkhart, portrayed by DiCaprio, and Mollie Kyle, played by Gladstone. The screenplay, written by Eric Roth and Scorsese, is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. The narrative is set against the backdrop of 1920s Oklahoma and delves into the serial murder of the oil-rich Osage Nation, an event known as the Reign of Terror.

Killers of the Flower Moon

The production of Killers of the Flower Moon is a collaborative effort between Apple Studios, Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. The film’s producers include Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi. Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio, among others, serves as an executive producer, further solidifying the film’s high-profile status.

The film’s release strategy is a testament to the evolving landscape of the film industry. After its theatrical run, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere globally on Apple TV+. This move highlights the growing trend of major film releases being made available on streaming platforms, allowing for a wider audience reach.

The new trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” offers a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be a compelling narrative, brought to life by a stellar cast and crew. The film’s exploration of historical events, combined with its high production values and the talent involved, is sure to make it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts worldwide.

The unveiling of the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Apple Original Films has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for the film. With its intriguing plot, star-studded cast, and the promise of a global premiere on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run.

Source : Apple



