Kanye West is buying Parler

Kanye West is currently suspended from both Twitter and Instagram and now he has decided to buy Parler, the news was announced in a press release yesterday.

Parler is a conservative social media platform and you can see more details about the acquisition below in a statement from Ye or Kanye West.

Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, the world’s pioneering uncancelable free speech platform, to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” says Ye.

West was recently suspended from Twitter for an anti-semitic tweet, so now he has decided to buy his own social media platform.

The purchase of Parler by Kanye West or Ye as he is now called will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022, you can see more information about the acquisition at the link below.

Source Press Release



