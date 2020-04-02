Kameleon Core small form factor board runs Kameleon JavaScript

Kameleon Core is a small-sized and powerful electronics development board created to run the Kameleon JavaScript runtime. The small development board can be connected to PC via micro USB-cable and controlled by typical terminal program as well as Kameleon Web-based IDE. The Kameleon Core is now available to purchase directly from the Tindie online store priced at just $19.
Specifications of the Kameleon Core include:
– STM32F411CEU6 microcontroller (100MHz 32-bit ARM Cortex M4)
– Flash ROM 512KB (80KB for user program)
– RAM 128KB (96KB for user program)
– 38mm x 21mm
– 20x GPIO, 5x PWM, 6x ADC, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 2x UART
– 2x LEDs (1 for power, 1 for user)
– 2x buttons (1 for reset, 1 for user)
– On-board 3.3v 250mA voltage regulator, accepts voltages from 3.5v to 5v
– Kameleon firmware is pre-programmed
Source : Tindie : kameleon.io