Awesome Jumanji board game replica

Although the crowdfunding campaign has finished for the Jumanji board game replica, I thought it was worth featuring as the project is quite unique. Funky Alien Art based in Berlin Germany has created a fan made collectors replica of the game from the Jumanji movie, making just over 300 copies available via the both Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

The Jumanji board game replica has been created to celebrate the 25th anniversary and each one is CNC machined from wood, complete with electronic centre display

Jacob at Funky Alien Art hasn’t revealed any plans to make more available of the fan-made collectors replica of the game- created from one piece of wood, but if he does we will keep you informed.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals