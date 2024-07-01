Jonsbo N4 NAS case reviews

The Jonsbo N4 NAS case is a carefully designed enclosure that caters to the specific needs of custom storage servers. This case seamlessly combines aesthetic appeal with functional design, making it an attractive option for enthusiasts and professionals alike. With support for ITX and Micro ATX motherboards and ample drive bays for various storage configurations, the Jonsbo N4 offers flexibility and versatility. In this comprehensive review, we will delve into the case’s specifications, build quality, and performance, providing an in-depth analysis of its strengths and limitations.

Jonsbo N4 NAS Case

The Jonsbo N4 NAS case features a compact form factor, measuring 286 mm in width, 300 mm in depth, and 228 mm in height, with a weight of 3.75 kg. Despite its relatively small size, the case is built to last, with a sturdy construction consisting of 0.7 mm steel and an 8 mm thick real wood front panel. This combination of materials not only ensures durability but also adds a touch of sophistication to the case’s overall appearance. The Jonsbo N4 is available in two sleek color options: black and white, allowing users to choose the one that best complements their setup.

One of the standout features of the Jonsbo N4 NAS case is its dual-chamber design. This innovative layout supports both ITX and Micro ATX motherboards, providing users with the flexibility to choose the form factor that best suits their needs. Additionally, the case includes four PCIe expansion slots, specifically designed for low-profile devices. This feature enhances the case’s expansion capabilities, allowing users to incorporate additional components and peripherals as their storage needs evolve.

When it comes to storage options, the Jonsbo N4 excels. The case features hot-swappable 3.5-inch drive bays, allowing users to easily add or remove hard drives without the need for tools or system downtime. This hot-swappable functionality is particularly beneficial for users who frequently update or expand their storage capacity. Furthermore, the case provides additional fixed bays for SSDs, offering a mix of storage options to cater to various performance and capacity requirements.

Building a custom storage server within the Jonsbo N4 NAS case is a straightforward process, thanks to its thoughtfully designed interior and removable panels. The case provides easy access to the internal components, making installation and maintenance a breeze. To streamline the build process, it is recommended to pre-route cables before installing the motherboard and other components. This approach ensures a cleaner and more organized final build.

When it comes to component compatibility, the Jonsbo N4 accommodates a wide range of hardware options. For example, installing components like the Gigabyte B450M DS3H motherboard and Ryzen 3 3300X CPU is manageable within the case. However, users should be aware of potential issues related to power connections and cable lengths, as the compact nature of the case may require careful cable management and the use of appropriate cable extensions.

Thermal Performance and Noise Levels

Effective cooling is crucial for any storage server, and the Jonsbo N4 NAS case delivers in this regard. The case includes a pre-installed 120 mm fan, which provides adequate airflow to keep the internal components cool. However, it is worth noting that the stock fan can be relatively noisy, especially under heavy load. Users who prioritize a quiet operation may consider replacing the stock fan with a quieter aftermarket option.

Despite the potential noise issue, the Jonsbo N4 offers good thermal performance for both HDDs and SSDs. The case’s design allows for efficient heat dissipation, ensuring that your storage devices remain within optimal temperature ranges. However, it is important to be aware of the case’s limitation on CPU cooler height, with a maximum clearance of 70 mm. This restriction may impact the choice of CPU cooler, and users should carefully consider their cooling requirements when selecting components.

Elegant and sophisticated design with a real wood front panel

Modular and flexible build options for ITX and Micro ATX motherboards

High-speed USB-C port for fast data transfer

Effective thermal management for HDDs and SSDs

Points to Consider

While the Jonsbo N4 NAS case has its strengths, it is not without limitations. One potential drawback is the limited number of hot-swappable drive bays. Users with extensive storage requirements may find the available bays insufficient and may need to explore alternative cases or consider the upcoming Jonsbo N5 NAS case, which is expected to offer more flexibility for full ATX setups.

Another consideration is the potential need for additional components, such as cable extensions or a quieter aftermarket fan, to optimize the build and address any noise concerns. These additional expenses should be factored into the overall cost of the build.

Limited number of hot-swappable drive bays for extensive storage needs

Potential need for additional components, such as cable extensions or quieter fans

Noisy stock fan under heavy load

The Jonsbo N4 NAS case is a well-designed and aesthetically pleasing option for those looking to build a custom storage server. Its modular design, effective cooling, and support for various motherboard form factors make it a solid choice for many users. The case’s elegant appearance, with its real wood front panel, adds a touch of sophistication to any setup.

However, potential buyers should carefully consider their specific storage requirements and the case’s limitations. The limited number of hot-swappable drive bays may be a concern for users with extensive storage needs, and the potential need for additional components should be factored into the decision-making process.

For those considering the Jonsbo N4 NAS case, it is worth exploring upcoming alternatives like the Jonsbo N5, which may offer more flexibility for full ATX setups. Nonetheless, the Jonsbo N4 remains a compelling option for those seeking a well-designed and functional NAS case for their custom storage server build.

