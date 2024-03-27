JLab Studio Pro ANC wireless over-ear headphones Launched

Jlab has announced that it is launching some new wireless headphones, the JLab Studio Pro ANC wireless over-ear headphones, which come with 4 noise control modes, AND and more than 45 hours of music playtime.

Feature-rich with dual connectivity options that enhance versatility, the headphones can be wirelessly connected to a range of devices via Bluetooth, or alternatively connected by the included USB-C to 3.5mm cable. Boasting an impressive 45+ hours of Bluetooth playtime on a single charge, users can indulge in extended listening sessions with ease.

Personalisation takes centre stage with the Studio Pro ANC, offering three custom EQ3 sound modes: JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost. Users can tailor their audio experience like never before to match their own preferences, without the need for downloading additional apps.

Comfort is paramount, and the Studio Pro ANC delivers in spades with its Form-Fit™ Earcups and plush Cloud Foam™ cushions. Ergonomically designed for extended wear, these folding headphones provide a luxurious feel that’s perfect for travel, workouts, or daily commutes. A carry case is also provided to keep the headphones in pristine condition.

The new JLab Studio Pro ANC is now available in the UK from a range of retailers including Very and Argos for £99.99, you can find out more dteails over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source JLab



