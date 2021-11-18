Jireno Cube 4 portable projector with 4K decoding, 500 Lumens and more

Jireno Cube 4 is a new portable projector launched via Kickstarter offering 4K decoding and a 1080p resolution all sealed in an aluminum casing with a 500 ANSI Lumen bulb. The portable projector provides users with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080P and full 4K decoding, together with the companies innovative VIDU audio technology, and has been designed to provide an “exceptional cinematic experience whether it is used inside your home or outdoors” say its creators.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $197 or £146 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Jireno Cube 4 portable projector with 4K decoding

“Irritating fan noise is minimized, and because this device is completely sealed, it does not accumulate the dust that often creates spots when viewing a projected image. The CUBE4’s all-aluminum space-gray design is extraordinarily appealing, and its portability ensures the projector can be moved easily outside or to a neighbor’s house. Whether you are sitting in your living room or relaxing in the garden, this projector’s auto-focus and automatic keystone correction allow you to quickly set up and enjoy a 200-inch display with bright and sharp images.”

With the assumption that the Jireno Cube 4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Jireno Cube 4 portable projector project play the promotional video below.

“Who said that a projector could only be used at home? This portable unit is equipped with a sturdy hand strap, allowing it to be carried easily to whatever location you desire. The CUBE4 is fitted within an attractive space-gray all-aluminum shell constructed utilizing the same manufacturing process used to sheath the Mac Pro. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are programmed to conduct 128 different processes—including 200-mesh fine sandblasting—which craft this projector’s exquisitely designed outer case.”

“As a projector brand that insists on high image quality, HD image quality has always been our top priority. The CUBE4 supports 4K decoding and boasts a native resolution of 1920 x 1080P. This assures a cinema-level experience, whether you project a 30-inch image against a bedroom wall or utilize the side of your garage as a 200-inch screen. The fully upgraded CUBE4 features a brightness level of 500 ANSI Lumens. With a light output significantly brighter than other portable projectors, it can even be operated in the living room during the day. Draw the blackout curtains, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the movies!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable projector, jump over to the official Jireno Cube 4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

