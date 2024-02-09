JBL L42ms integrated music system launching in the UK

JBL has announced that they will be launching their latest integrated music system in the UK, the JBL L42ms and the device will retail for £999 in the UK, it will also be available in Europe for €999 and the USA for $1,099.

The JBL L42ms has classic JBL sound packed into a cool, compact design with a stylish curved grille, and comes in either black or natural walnut. It’s rocking dual 4-inch woofers and 0.75-inch tweeters on each side to spread out sound nicely. Plus, it’s powered by a beefy 200W system and a high-quality DAC for crystal-clear audio.

This all-in-one system hooks up easily to your TV with HDMI-ARC, and you’ve got plenty of options for connecting your devices, including Bluetooth, Ethernet, Apple Airplay2, and Google Chromecast. It’s smart, too, with an advanced DSP to make sure your tunes sound just right, pumped through a four-channel amp.

There’s even a bass adjust switch to get the bass feeling just how you like it, and a special mode to make movies and games sound more immersive. If you’re craving even more bass, it’s ready to pair with the JBL L10cs subwoofer for an epic sound upgrade from a standard soundbar.

The new JBL L42ms integrated music system will be available in the UK in quarter one, exactly when it will go on sale will be revealed at a later day, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source JBL



