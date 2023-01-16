JBL TUNE and VIBE wireless headphones

This month JBL has announced they will be launching a new range of wireless headphones later this year making the new JBL TUNE Buds, JBL TUNE Flex and JBL TUNE BEAM wireless headphones available to purchase directly from the official online store and also worldwide partners from approximately $100. Available in black, blue and white the new JBL wireless headphones are expected to be available sometime during June 2023.

“JBL lives at the center of innovation and style, and our new true wireless headphones deliver on both,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “JBL is committed to pushing boundaries in the audio industry with design concepts and products that elevate the user experience through superior audio at an affordable price point.”

JBL TUNE earbuds

“Engineered with JBL Pure Bass sound, the new JBL TUNE Buds, JBL TUNE Flex and JBL TUNE Beam feature Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technologies to allow listeners to control the amount of outside noise they want to allow in without removing the earbuds.

These true wireless headphones also support multi-point connection so users can seamlessly switch between Bluetooth devices as well as talk to their native voice assistants. Hands-free calling is simple with user-controlled sound on the earcup or in-line buttons, and crystal-clear audio from built in mics. JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam are outfitted with Bluetooth 5.3, enabling each earbud to independently synchronize audio streams, as well as seamlessly broadcasting audio streams to multiple listeners.”

JBL VIBE wireless headphones

“Outfitted with JBL Deep Bass Sound, the JBL VIBE Series delivers true wireless freedom for up to 32 hours (8 hours playback + 24 in case). Also available in three design options, the JBL VIBE Buds, JBL VIBE Beam and JBL VIBE Flex provide an IP54 water and dust resistant rating, and ultra-light ergonomic fit designed for comfort all day. For better awareness of surroundings, the Smart Ambient technology lowers music for outside listening while the VoiceAware feature enables users to hear their own voice on calls. With the touch of a button, hand free calling can be activated.”

Source : JBL





