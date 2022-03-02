Jaguar Land Rover suspends car deliveries to Russia

Earlier, we heard that Apple had stopped selling its products on its website in Russia. This is due to the unlawful invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government. Now Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will stop deliveries of its luxury vehicles to Russia. The car makers vehicles are popular in the country.

In a statement that was given to CNN, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that they will suspend all deliveries of their vehicles to Russia, you can see an official statement below.

“the current global context presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base.”

Land Rover is one of the many companies that are banning their products from being sent and sold in Russia. This will only continue to worsen for Russia as it continues its assault on Ukraine, and more companies are expected to follow.

Russia is now facing sanctions worldwide, and many companies are pulling out of Russia, with the big oil giants like BP and Shell also severing ties with the country.

Unfortunately, the Russian people are being lied to by their government about what is happening in Ukraine.

Source CNN

