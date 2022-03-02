Apple has blocked sales in Russia at its online store

Apple has blocked sales from its online store in Russia due to the continued invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

If you live in Russia you will no longer be able to buy anything from the Apple Store online in the country, anything that you attempt to order will show delivery unavailable. You can see a statement from Apple below.

We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.

We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with the relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.

Apple has also made changes to Apple Maps in Ukraine and has removed live information and disabled traffic in the country.

Source MacRumors

