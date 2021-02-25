New V8 Land Rover Defender shown off on video

Earlier today we saw the new V8 Land Rover Defender and now we get to see this high powered SUV in action in a new video from the manufacturer.

The V8 Land Rover Defender comes with a 5.0 litre V8 that produces 525 horsepower, the car comes with a top speed of 149 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 time of just 4.9 seconds.

Instantly recognisable, the Defender V8 features a number of unique exterior enhancements; bespoke exterior badging, quad exhausts with distinctive tailpipes and unique 22-inch alloy wheels with a Satin Dark Grey finish combine to set the most powerful model in the line-up apart. The Defender V8 is further identified by its Xenon Blue brake calipers and 20-inch brake discs.

Careful acoustic tuning of Defender V8’s induction and exhaust systems provides a purposeful and authentic sound. Calibrated to suit every driving situation, this evocative soundtrack can be enhanced by selecting Dynamic program in the Terrain Response system.

The new 5.0 litre Land Rover Defender starts at around £98,000 and you can find out more details about the car over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover

