New V8 powered Land Rover Defender unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled a new V8 powered version of their Land Rover Defender, the car joins a range of plug in hybrid models and ingenium petrol and diesel models.

The new V8 Land Rover Defender comes with a 5.0 V8 engine that produces 525 horsepower and the car has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

Defender V8 builds on the rugged 4×4’s class-leading capability, delivering new levels of performance and driver engagement by combining a powerful 525HP 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine with expertly developed suspension and transmission tuning to create the fastest and most dynamically rewarding Defender yet.

The exclusive new Carpathian Edition is based on the Defender V8 and represents the ultimate expression of Defender design, performance and capability, while a new XS Edition replaces the hugely successful First Edition and combines bespoke design and specification enhancements inside and out.

You can find out more details about the new V8 Land Rover Defender over at Land Rover at the link below, pricing will start at £98,505 on the road. There will be a number of special edition models available, the standard model without the V8 engine starts at £36,886.

Source Land Rover

