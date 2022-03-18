Jaguar is recycling its I-Pace EV batteries

Jaguar has announced that it is recycling its EV batteries from the Jaguar I-Pace. The carmaker is working with Parmac and they are developing q zero-emission energy storage unit powered by I-Pace batteries.

The batteries are being reused for renewable energy storage systems, you can see more information below.

The partnership is the first in Jaguar Land Rover’s plans to create new circular economy business models for its vehicle batteries. As part of its commitment to net zero status by 2039, the company will be launching programmes that deliver second life and beyond uses for its electric vehicle batteries.

Post-vehicle applications exist because Jaguar Land Rover’s batteries are engineered to the highest standards and can therefore be safely deployed in multiple low-energy situations once battery health falls below the stringent requirements of an electric vehicle. Second-life battery supply for stationary applications, like renewable energy storage, could exceed 200 gigawatt-hours per year by 2030, creating a global value over $30 billion*.

The flagship system has a capacity of up to 125kWh – more than enough to fully charge Jaguar’s multi-award-winning all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, or to power a regular family home for a week**. Pramac directly reuses up to 85% of the vehicle battery supplied by Jaguar Land Rover within the storage unit, including modules and wiring. The remaining materials are recycled back into the supply chain.

You can find out more details about this new project with Jaguar and Parmac to reuse the batteries from their electric vehicles at the link below.

Source Jaguar

