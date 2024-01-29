Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra the best smartphone of 2024? (Video)

Could the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra be the best smartphone of 2024? The handset comes with a range of impressive specifications, plus some awesome new features including various new AI features.

The video review below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S24 and its range of features. But what exactly makes the S24 Ultra stand out in the crowded smartphone arena? Let’s delve into its offerings.

Firstly, the Design and Display of the S24 Ultra are a testament to Samsung’s commitment to excellence. While retaining the essence of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra introduces a 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED display that’s a visual treat. The screen, now completely flat, is a significant enhancement over the previous curved designs. Its peak brightness of 2,600 nits and an anti-reflective coating ensure that you can view your screen comfortably even under the blazing sun. The ultra-thin bezels and a responsive ultrasonic fingerprint reader further elevate the user experience.

Talking about Battery Life, the S24 Ultra doesn’t disappoint. Its 5,000mAh battery is designed to support your intensive usage throughout the day and can extend up to two days with moderate use. The convenience of 45-watt wired and 25-watt wireless charging means you spend less time tethered to a charger and more time enjoying the device’s capabilities.

When it comes to Performance, the S24 Ultra is a powerhouse. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this device handles multitasking and gaming with unparalleled ease. Its advanced cooling system and ray tracing capabilities are a nod to the needs of modern smartphone users who demand high performance without compromise.

The Camera System of the S24 Ultra is where it truly shines. Featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto lenses, this device takes photography to new heights. The new 50-megapixel 5X telephoto lens improves zoom capabilities, allowing you to capture distant subjects with incredible clarity. Samsung’s signature color processing adds a distinctive touch to your photographs, ensuring they are not just pictures but memories captured with aesthetic finesse.

In the realm of Software and AI Features, the S24 Ultra is a step ahead. With features like live call translation, improved voice recording, and the innovative Circle to Search function, the phone integrates AI seamlessly into your daily activities. What’s more, Samsung’s commitment to providing seven years of security updates and major software updates is a promise of longevity and reliability.

Don’t overlook the Additional Features. The S24 Ultra offers an AI-generated wallpaper section, high-quality haptics, and an always-on display that showcases the full wallpaper. Lock screen widgets and the ability to create stickers from photos are some of the new software enhancements inspired by the iPhone, adding to the device’s versatility.

Finally, the Price Consideration. Priced at $1,300, the S24 Ultra is an investment in a high-end smartphone experience. However, if you’re looking for similar experiences at a lower cost, Samsung offers other models like the S24 Plus and the regular S24.

So, is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra the best smartphone of 2024? It certainly makes a strong case for itself with its blend of advanced features, powerful performance, and a commitment to future-proofing. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a professional on the go, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in tech, the S24 Ultra is a device that won’t disappoint.

You will be pleased to know that if you decide to invest in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’re not just buying a smartphone; you’re embracing a piece of technology that’s at the forefront of innovation. If you’re wondering how it will fit into your lifestyle, consider its blend of functionality, aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology designed to elevate your everyday interactions.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals