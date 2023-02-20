How to spot and avoid phishing on your iPhone

The advancement of technologies has not only enabled the world with the best inventions but also has made the world much more vulnerable. In the modern era, personal privacy is no longer controlled by an individual. Everything is kept on Internet storage. So, the moment you share information through the Internet does not belong to you only. Especially if you do not have a strong security system, hackers will easily intrude into your system and steal valuable information. Thus, the 21st century is not only the period when humanity has witnessed a lot of new inventions but also has encountered the problem of securing themselves. Here you can also discover more how to spy on phone without access to phone and how to spot it.

Hacking and its all forms cause a serious threat on the way of technology development. There are various hacking ways, such as GPS tracking, phishing, etc. Phishing is one of the most common types of activities. What is it? It is sending emails trying to steal information. The emails can look like the ones sent by authorized companies like Apple and Microsoft. The other ways are;

Deceiving pop-up ads claiming that your system has a security problem, Phone calls or voice messages again impersonating the support team, Promotions that offer you to win prizes and products and they are completely fake, Calendar invitations and subscription offers that you are not interested in.

If you have come across a suspicious email or any message which asks you to share any personal information, you had better delete it even without reading it. Of course, no authorized company will ask you to share personal information with them; however, if you are unsure, you can contact the customer support team directly.

How to Protect Your iOS Phone

If you worry about the safety of information kept in the Apple store, you are encouraged to follow these tips;

On no account, share your personal information like credit card number, bank account, etc., without checking whether an authorized organization sends the email. Two-face authentication is another good way to protect your phone. Never share your passwords and Apple identification number with others. Apple does not need such kind of information, Apple Gift Cards are not recommended to make payments. Learn how to distinguish legitimate emails sent by Apple itself. Check some techniques to keep your data secure. Never open links that have eye-catching and suspicious headings offering you open the link.

How to Identify Phishing

The most common technique used by scammers is copying the text messages by a company itself, checking some parts of the message, including asking for personal information.

Here are some signs that you can use to spot phishing.

The mismatch between the emails and text messages which a legitimate company sends. You should check whether the email that has been sent the email from belongs to Apple or not. It is less likely that Apple will ask you to provide information that can threaten your security. The phone number mostly differs from the one that you have provided the company. In some cases, the message will seem right; however, checking the URL link will help you understand whether it is phishing. There is a significant difference between the messages that you have gotten in the past from that one. The main stress of the message is sharing personal information with them.

Sometimes con artists use different techniques to get your attention. For example, they may claim a problem with your phone’s security system. If you get such a message, always check the sender’s ID and make sure it is from Apple. Generally, they may start interacting in a very friendly way to gain your trust; then they will start asking to provide your card number or another piece of personal information. You should remember that no one at Apple is interested in your bank account or other financial secrets. So, double-checking will help you spot phishing immediately. Another way to avoid phishing is not clicking unknown and suspicious links offering you to do something. Instead, they may use various attractive headings to catch your attention. Once you click, spyware will start working on your phone system, and you do not know which causes it can have.





