Scout complete smart home security system cameras, sensors, doorbell, locks and more

Scout has created a versatile and fully featured range of products that allow you to build your custom home security system with ease. Supporting a wide-ranging of different personal assistants and integrations including including Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, Google Assistant, LIFX, Apple and more. The security systems are built around the Scout Hub which is available to purchase priced at $120 which talks wirelessly to the sensors around your home alerting you when ever any indication of a break-in might be occurring. Simply add as many sensors as you need to secure your home or apartment.

Sensors that can be added to your Scout Hub include door, access sensors, motion sensors, HD cameras, video doorbells, keypads, water sensors, smoke sensors, door locks and more. For a complete range of all the available options jump over to the official Scout Alarm website.

Smart home security system

“With the Scout HD Camera, you’re never far from home. View a live feed of your home, day or night, inside or outside, and recorded clips directly through the Scout app. Additional sound detection ensures you’re alerted if any events occur off camera. Monitor an entire room with just one sensor. The Scout Motion Sensor is perfect for monitoring critical paths through a house such as large rooms, hallways, and stairwells. Detects motion up to 25 ft with a 90-degree field of view.”

“Access sensors detect the opening and closing of windows, doors, cabinets and safes. Keep an eye on anything you want to keep off-limits, such as your bedroom closet or liquor cabinet. the video doorbell allows you to answer the door and watch over your home from anywhere via the Scout App. People detection lets you know right away when a person approaches your door.”

Source : Scout





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals