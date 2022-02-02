Jaguar and Land Rover cars to get Amazon Alexa

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it is bringing Amazon Alexa to its Jaguar cars and its Land Rover cars. Alexa will be added to its vehicles that are equipped with its Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Drivers of Jaguar and Land Rover cars will be able to use Amazon’s voice assistant to control their navigation, music, and more in their cars.

Amazon Alexa will be available on all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system. Owners of compatible vehicles will be able to enjoy the benefits of intuitive voice-enabled experiences thanks to a software-over-the-air update.

The seamless integration brings the familiar Alexa experience into the vehicle and provides natural voice interaction with Pivi Pro’s features including navigation, media playback, phone calls, and compatible smart devices.

As part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, this represents a step-change in its connected services capability and will deliver a modern luxury experience for customers. It will also accelerate Jaguar Land Rover’s transformation into a digital leader in the automotive industry.

The engineering teams from Jaguar Land Rover and Amazon worked in close partnership to ensure the seamless integration of Alexa with Pivi Pro. This collaborative approach to development ensures that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already know and love from home, and benefit from even greater functionality in the future.

You can find out more information about Amazon's voice assistant on Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles at the link below.

Source Jaguar

