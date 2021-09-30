Denon Home devices get Amazon Alexa

Denon has announced that it is integrating Amazon Alexa into its Denon Home devices, this is being done via a firmware update.

The firmware update will also bring support for wireless 5.1 channel surround sound, the update is coming to the soundbar and wireless speakers in the range.

The full range of Denon Home premium wireless speakers—Denon Home 150, 250, 350, and Denon Home Sound Bar 550—have Alexa Built-in. Owners no longer need a separate Alexa-enabled device to utter requests of the digital assistant.

To use voice control on Denon Home products, owners must first turn on the built-in microphones within the HEOS app and link the speaker to their Alexa account. Users can tell if the microphone is activated via the front light strip, which was previously dormant. Once turned on, users can ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather forecast, control smart home devices, and much more. For complete privacy, the microphones in Denon Home speakers will remain disabled and unpowered unless users choose to enable Alexa.

In addition, two new capacitive touch buttons will be activated on the top panel of Denon Home speakers, which are used to control Alexa in two different fashions. One button mutes the microphone, the other allows owners to set Alexa to actively listen. When Alexa is set to actively listen, users can speak their voice command without having to use the wake word, “Alexa.” When muted, the front light strip will briefly glow red to indicate the mic is off, while the touch button will remain red until the mic is unmuted.

You can find out more details about the integration of Amazon Alexa into the Denon Home range of devices over at Denon at the link below.

Source Denon

