Amazon announces new Alexa Smart Thermostat

Amazon has announced the launch of a new Amazon Smart Thermostat and the device comes with compatability with Amazon’s Alexa.

The great thing about this new smart thermostat is the price, it will retail for just $59.99 when it goes on sale and it comes with similar features to more expensive devices.

Amazon Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR® certified. Certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Check with your energy provider about available energy savings rebates to save on your purchase. Plus, eligible customers can enroll in ongoing energy savings incentives with their energy provider to keep saving all year long. Get information in the Alexa app.

Link the Amazon Smart Thermostat to an Alexa-enabled device at home, and you can control your HVAC system with your voice. Not at home? Use the Alexa app to manually adjust the temperature or set a schedule, even on the go.

Amazon Smart Thermostat is built with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology and combines over 130 years of HVAC experience with the magic of Alexa.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Smart Thermostat over at Amazon at the link below, it is now available to pre-order.

