iQOO U1 smartphone gets official

IQ has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the iQOO U1 and the handset will come with a 6.53 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options, 6GB or 8GB.

There are also two storage options, 64GB or 128GB and the device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The new iQOO U1 features a range of cameras which include an 8 megapixel front facing cameras for Selfies. On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup comprising of a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera,

The iQOO U1 will retail for CNY 1,598 which is about $230 at the current exchange rate, it is available to pre-order in China and will go on sale on the 23rd of July.

Source GSM Arena

