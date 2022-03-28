iPhone SE 3 production cut due to low demand

The iPhone SE 3 smartphone launched recently, the handset is Apple’s most affordable 5G smartphone and it retails for $429.

Apple had apparently ordered a considerable amount of these new smartphones from its suppliers. According to a recent report, Apple has now had to cut production due to lower than expected demand.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and the device features an Apple A15 Bionic processor, the same processor that is used in the iPhone 13.

Other specifications include 4GB of RAM and it features a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU it also features a 16 core Neural Engine. There are three storage options for the handset 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The handset comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 7-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The new iPhone SE 3 is available in a choice of three colors, Product) RED, Starlight, and Midnight and prices for the handset start at $429. Apple was expected to sell around 30 million units of the handset this year, they may not reach this as demand appears to be lower than expected.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

