iPhone SE 3 gets reviewed (Video)

The new iPhone SE 3 goes on sale this Friday and now we get to have a look at the device in a new review video from Rene Ritchie.

The design of the new iPhone SE is exactly the same as the previous model, the handset has a home button like the last version. Inside is where the handset is different, let’s find out more details about it in this video review.

This new iPhone SE comes with the same Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro handsets.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and it is available with a choice of three different storage options, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The updated iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels, the handset also comes with a single front camera and a single rear camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 7-megapixel camera designed for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The new iPhone SE retails for $429 and it comes in a choice of three colors, white, red, and Midnight.

Source & Image Credit: Renee Ritchie

