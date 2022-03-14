iPhone SE 3 up for pre-order

The new iPhone SE 3 was made official last week and Apple also started to take pre-orders of the handset last Friday.

The handset is available to pre-order direct from Apple and it will go on sale this Friday the 18th of March worldwide.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 4.7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and the device features an Apple A15 Bionic processor.

The handset also comes with 4GB of RAM and it features a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU it also features a 16 core Neural Engine. There are three storage options for the handset 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The new iPhone SE comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 7-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The device comes with a choice of three colors (Product) RED, Starlight, and Midnight and prices for the handset start at $429.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 iPhone SE 3 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

