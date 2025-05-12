iPhone Photo Editing: Removing Unwanted Elements (People, Objects, Animals)

Capturing the perfect iPhone photo can be a rewarding experience, but it’s not uncommon to find your image disrupted by an unwanted person, object, or animal. Apple’s Cleanup tool provides a practical and efficient solution to this issue. Powered by advanced Apple Intelligence, this feature enables you to edit your photos with precision and ease. The video below from Daniel About Tech will walk you through how to use the Cleanup tool, its compatibility requirements, and its additional features to help you make the most of this innovative technology.

How to Use the Cleanup Tool

The Cleanup tool is designed to simplify photo editing while delivering professional-quality results. Integrated directly into the Photos app on your iPhone, it uses Apple Intelligence to detect and remove unwanted elements from your images. Here’s how you can use it effectively:

Open the Photos app and select the image you want to edit.

Tap the Edit button and choose the Cleanup tool from the available options.

Allow the tool to automatically identify removable elements such as people, objects, or animals.

For greater control, you can manually refine the edits. Use the drawing feature to highlight specific areas of the photo that require adjustment. This is particularly useful for intricate images where automatic detection may not capture every detail. If you’re not satisfied with the results, the reset option allows you to undo changes or start over, making sure flexibility and precision in your edits.

Compatibility and Apple Intelligence Requirements

The Cleanup tool’s functionality is powered by Apple Intelligence, a sophisticated technology that enables the detection and seamless removal of unwanted elements. However, to use this feature, your iPhone must meet specific hardware and software requirements. Here’s what you need to know:

Ensure your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence by allowing it in the “Apple Intelligence and Siri” section of your device’s settings.

The Cleanup tool is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16e.

If you own an older iPhone model, you may need to upgrade your device to access this feature.

Verifying your device’s compatibility before attempting to use the Cleanup tool is essential to avoid potential frustration. This ensures a smooth editing experience and allows you to take full advantage of the tool’s capabilities.

Additional Features of the Cleanup Tool

The Cleanup tool offers more than just basic editing functionality. It integrates seamlessly with other Apple Intelligence features to enhance your photo editing experience. Here are some of its standout capabilities:

Voice Command Integration: The Cleanup tool works with Siri, allowing you to make certain photo adjustments using voice commands. This hands-free option is particularly useful for multitasking or when you need quick edits.

The Cleanup tool works with Siri, allowing you to make certain photo adjustments using voice commands. This hands-free option is particularly useful for multitasking or when you need quick edits. Natural-Looking Edits: The AI-powered technology ensures that any changes blend seamlessly with the rest of the image. Whether you’re removing a photobomber or an unwanted background object, the results appear smooth and professional.

The AI-powered technology ensures that any changes blend seamlessly with the rest of the image. Whether you’re removing a photobomber or an unwanted background object, the results appear smooth and professional. Precision Editing: For users seeking advanced control, the manual adjustment options allow you to fine-tune edits, making sure that even the smallest details are addressed.

These features make the Cleanup tool a versatile and powerful option for a wide range of users, from casual photographers to those with more advanced editing needs.

Maximizing Your Photo Editing Potential

Apple’s Cleanup tool provides a reliable and efficient way to enhance your photos by removing unwanted elements. By combining the power of Apple Intelligence with manual adjustment options, it offers a user-friendly yet precise editing experience. Making sure your iPhone meets the compatibility requirements is a crucial first step to unlocking the full potential of this feature.

Once set up, the Cleanup tool enables you to achieve professional-quality results with minimal effort. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply looking to perfect your snapshots, this tool delivers a seamless editing experience that enhances the overall quality of your images. With its intuitive design and advanced capabilities, the Cleanup tool is an invaluable addition to your photo editing toolkit.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



