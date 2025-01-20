A Guide to Decorating Photos with Stickers & Genmoji in iOS 18

iOS 18 introduces a new set of intuitive and powerful photo editing tools on the iPhone, making it easier than ever to personalize your images with stickers, emoji, and the innovative Genmoji feature. Whether you want to add a playful touch to your photos or create something truly unique, this guide will walk you through the process step-by-step. From adding and adjusting stickers to saving or reverting edits, iOS 18 provides a seamless and user-friendly experience for customizing your photos. The video below from Jacob’s Quick Tips shows us how this can be done in iOS 18.

Accessing Photo Editing Tools

To get started, open the Messages app on your iPhone and select a photo from your gallery or capture a new one. Tap the editing icon to enter iOS 18’s photo editing interface, where you’ll find a range of tools for adding stickers, emoji, and Genmoji. The interface also provides options to resize, rotate, and delete elements, giving you full control over your photo’s appearance.

Adding Stickers, Emoji, and Genmoji

Once you’re in the editing interface, tap the sticker icon to access a vast library of stickers and emoji. Simply drag your desired sticker onto the photo to place it exactly where you want. For a more personalized touch, iOS 18 introduces Genmoji, which allows you to create custom emoji that reflect your unique style. These elements can be positioned anywhere on the image, providing endless possibilities for creative expression.

Tap the sticker icon to browse the library of stickers and emoji

Drag and drop stickers onto the photo to place them

Use Genmoji to create custom emoji that match your style

Position stickers and emoji anywhere on the image for maximum creativity

Customizing Stickers: Resizing and Rotating

After placing a sticker or emoji on your photo, you can easily adjust its size and orientation to achieve the perfect look. Use the familiar two-finger pinch gesture to resize the sticker, making it larger or smaller as needed. To rotate the sticker, simply twist your fingers in the desired direction. These intuitive gestures allow you to seamlessly integrate stickers into your photo composition.

Pinch with two fingers to resize stickers and emoji

Twist your fingers to rotate elements to the desired angle

Seamlessly integrate stickers into your photo composition

Removing Unwanted Stickers

If you decide that a particular sticker doesn’t work well with your photo, removing it is a straightforward process. Simply tap the sticker to select it, then press the delete icon. This action instantly removes the sticker without affecting any other edits you’ve made, allowing you to continue refining your photo with ease.

Saving Your Edited Photos

Once you’re satisfied with your photo edits, tap the save button to store the updated version in your gallery. iOS 18 preserves the original image, ensuring that you can always revert back to it if needed. This feature enables you to experiment freely with different stickers, emoji, and Genmoji without worrying about permanently altering your photos.

Reverting to the Original Photo

If you want to undo all the changes you’ve made and return to the original photo, iOS 18 makes it simple. Open the edited photo, tap the editing icon, and select “Revert to Original.” This handy feature allows you to start fresh or remove all decorations in a single step, giving you complete flexibility in your photo editing process.

The Benefits of iOS 18’s Photo Editing Tools

iOS 18’s photo editing tools offer a fun and functional way to decorate your images. The ability to add stickers, emoji, and Genmoji empowers you to transform ordinary photos into creative expressions of your personality and style. With features like resizing, rotating, deleting, saving, and reverting edits, you have full control over the editing process. Whether you’re a casual user looking to add a playful touch or a photo enthusiast seeking to create unique compositions, iOS 18’s intuitive tools make it easy to bring your ideas to life.

Transform ordinary photos into creative expressions

Add personality and style with stickers, emoji, and Genmoji

Enjoy full control over the editing process with resizing, rotating, deleting, saving, and reverting features

Intuitive tools suitable for casual users and photo enthusiasts alike

Summary

Apple’s iOS 18’s photo editing tools provide a seamless and enjoyable way to decorate your images. With a wide range of stickers, emoji, and the innovative Genmoji feature, you can easily add a personal touch to your photos. The intuitive interface and powerful editing options make it simple to resize, rotate, delete, save, and revert changes, giving you complete control over your photo’s appearance. Whether you’re looking to express your creativity or simply add some fun to your images, iOS 18’s photo editing tools offer an accessible and versatile solution for users of all skill levels.

Source & Image Credit: Jacob’s Quick Tips



