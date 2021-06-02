Apple recently released their iOS 14.6 software update for the iPhone and now it would appear that some people are having issues with battery drain on their devices.

A number of iPhone owners have reported battery issues since installing the update on their device, there is a thread over on iPhone iOS 14.6 users having issues with battery drain relating to this.

This does not appear top be limited to specific devices, there are a number of reports on the issue on various models of the iPhone, here is what one iPhone owner had to say about the problem.

Phone 11Pro did the same after update. I have had an Apple Smart Cover on it since day 2 of being new. Never had to remove it. Today, after yesterday’s update, it wiped out my phone to 2% and ran my cover down to 15%. Normally the phone stays at 100% and the cover might get as low as 20% after a 15 hour day with no plugging in. Battery health has maintained 100% for over a year. Must be part of the health recalibration. The Smart Cover battery icon is no longer on the lock or Home Screen when plugging or unplugging it.

There is no official word from Apple on what the issue may be, hopefully this will be addressed in the release of iOS 14.7 which is currently in beta. If you have had a similar issues with your iPhone, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source MacRumors

