How to update carrier settings on your iPhone

You may have seen a message on your iPhone which asks you to ‘update carrier settings’, many people, myself included have wondered what this update actually does and whether you should update it. This article is designed to help us understand the purpose of this update on our iPhones and devices.

Why should I update the carrier settings?

The message is pushed to your iPhone usually by your mobile phone provider, companies like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T in the USA and Vodafone, O2, EE and others in the UK. This update is designed to give you improved connectivity to your mobile carrier to improve calls, data and more when you are using your device.

It is always recommend that you install the latest carrier settings update on your device as it comes with the latest software to enable you to gets the best connectivity to your mobile provider.

Can I manually install carrier settings on my iPhone?

At the moment there is no specific way to install this update on your iPhone, although there is a way to check if one is available and prompt it to be delivered to your device. In order to do this you need to go to Settings > General > About on your iPhone, wait about 10 to 20 seconds and if the update is available it will be pushed to your device.

You will then see the message ‘Carrier Settings Update’, New settings are available for your device, would you like to update. You are given two choices, Not Now and Update. If you press Not Now then you will be promoted in the future to install the update. If you click update the update will be installed on your device.

How can I check I have the latest carrier settings on my device?

One way to do this is by restarting your iPhone, updates are usually pushed to your device after a restart. This can be done by turning your iPhone off and then back on again.

You then need to wait about 25 seconds for your device to boot up etc, once this is done go to Settings > General > About, if here is an update available it will appear on your device. If no update appears then you are on the latest version of the carrier settings. That’s it, pretty simple and easy to check if you have the latest version of your network providers settings on your iPhone.

We hope this handy guide explains what a carrier settings update is and why you should install it on your iPhone. If you have any questions about this update, please leave a comment below and we will try and answer any questions. You can find out more details about the various settings on your iPhone over at Apple’s website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals