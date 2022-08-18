If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.

When carrying out a network reset it will delete any configuration settings you may have previously setup on your phone and allow you to reinstall them cleanly once again, removing any issues that may have occurred. This network settings reset on your iPhone also makes sure your using the latest settings for your network carrier allowing you to have the fastest connection possible.

One example of when this might happen is if you are changing from one cellular provider to another. Your network provider might ask you to reset the network settings on your iPhone. Your new cellular provider will then update your iPhone with their network settings, allowing you to correctly connect to their network.

What are network settings?

Before we dive into how to reset your network settings, it is important to understand what happens when you do and what data will be lost permanently and what doesn’t. First off, when you carry out a network reset, no folders, files, photographs or media will be deleted. It will also not affect any browser history, bookmarks or similar that you may have in your phone browser.

What it will do is delete all of your wireless Internet, local network connections and paired devices from your iPhone. This includes all your usernames and passwords you may need to log onto wireless networks, VPN services, cellular networks for 4G and 5G, you may have accessed previously. As well as deleting any connections you may have made from your iPhone or iPad to wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices.

A network reset is not the same as a hard reset and will not delete everything from your iPhone. Or returning it to the same state as you received it when you took it out-of-the-box. It will only delete your network settings and Bluetooth connections.

Reset the network settings on your iPhone

By carrying out this reset your iPhone will remove any Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings for any services that you have used previously.

1. Open the settings app on your iPhone

2. Then go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. If your iPhone is running iOS 14 or earlier, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

3. You will then be prompted to enter your iPhone pin to confirm that you would like to reset your network settings

4. If your iPhone doesn’t automatically restart turn it off and then turn it back on.

5. Reconnect and enter your wireless username and password once again for your local network or preferred wireless hotspot

6. Set up a new connection to your wireless new Bluetooth headphones or similar

For more information on troubleshooting your iPhone, iPad or iPod if it will not connect to wireless networks, 4G or 5G cellular networks or similar. Visit the official Apple Support website for further assistance.

