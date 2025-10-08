Apple vs. Samsung: iPhone 17 Pro Max, S25 Ultra & The Air Models – CHARGING SPEED TEST!

Smartphone charging performance plays a crucial role in shaping your daily experience, especially as devices become increasingly integrated into everyday life. A recent charging test compared four flagship devices: the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge. Using their official chargers and cables, the results revealed distinct differences in charging speeds and strategies. Among the competitors, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra emerged as the leader, showcasing superior performance. The video below from XEETECHCARE tests out the four handsets.

Charging Speeds: How the Devices Compare

The test evaluated how quickly each smartphone charged from 0% to 100% under optimal conditions. The results highlighted clear differences in charging speeds and efficiency:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Equipped with 45W fast charging, this device reached a full charge in just 1 hour and 6 minutes. Its ability to maintain a steady charging speed throughout the process made it the fastest overall performer.

Equipped with 45W fast charging, this device reached a full charge in just 1 hour and 6 minutes. Its ability to maintain a steady charging speed throughout the process made it the fastest overall performer. Galaxy S25 Edge: Despite its lower 25W charging capacity, the S25 Edge completed the test in 1 hour and 20 minutes. This performance exceeded expectations for a device with a mid-range charging wattage.

Despite its lower 25W charging capacity, the S25 Edge completed the test in 1 hour and 20 minutes. This performance exceeded expectations for a device with a mid-range charging wattage. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Featuring 40W fast charging, the iPhone 17 Pro Max impressed with a rapid 50% charge in just 20 minutes. However, its charging speed slowed significantly after reaching 80%, resulting in a total time of 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Featuring 40W fast charging, the iPhone 17 Pro Max impressed with a rapid 50% charge in just 20 minutes. However, its charging speed slowed significantly after reaching 80%, resulting in a total time of 1 hour and 22 minutes. iPhone Air: The slowest of the group, the iPhone Air’s 20W charging completed the test in approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. While it performed well during the initial phase, its overall speed lagged behind the competition due to its lower wattage.

Speed vs. Consistency: Key Performance Insights

The test revealed distinct charging philosophies between Apple and Samsung. Samsung devices, particularly the Galaxy S25 Ultra, demonstrated a commitment to consistent charging speeds. This steady approach ensured faster overall charging times and a more predictable experience for users who rely on quick, full charges.

Apple’s devices, on the other hand, prioritized rapid initial charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, for instance, reached 50% in just 20 minutes, making it an excellent choice for users seeking quick top-ups. However, the significant slowdown after 80% extended the total charging time. Similarly, the iPhone Air showed promise early on but was ultimately limited by its lower wattage, resulting in the slowest performance among the four devices.

Consistency: A Defining Factor

Consistency emerged as a critical factor in this comparison. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra excelled by maintaining a stable charging rate from start to finish, offering a seamless experience for users who need their devices fully charged in minimal time. The Galaxy S25 Edge also performed admirably, delivering results that exceeded expectations for a device with a 25W charger.

In contrast, Apple’s approach, while effective for quick boosts, may be less convenient for users who frequently charge their devices to 100%. The noticeable slowdown after 80% could be a drawback for those who prioritize faster full charges over quick partial top-ups.

The Role of Official Accessories

The test underscored the importance of using manufacturer-recommended chargers and cables. Each device was tested with its official accessories to ensure optimal performance. Using third-party alternatives, particularly for devices with advanced fast-charging technologies, could negatively impact both speed and consistency. For users seeking the best charging experience, investing in official accessories is a practical choice.

Final Rankings and Observations

Based on their charging times, the devices ranked as follows:

First Place: Galaxy S25 Ultra (1 hour 6 minutes).

Galaxy S25 Ultra (1 hour 6 minutes). Second Place: Galaxy S25 Edge (1 hour 20 minutes).

Galaxy S25 Edge (1 hour 20 minutes). Third Place: iPhone 17 Pro Max (1 hour 22 minutes).

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1 hour 22 minutes). Fourth Place: iPhone Air (approximately 1 hour 30 minutes).

These rankings highlight the contrasting approaches of Apple and Samsung. Samsung’s focus on consistent charging speeds allowed its devices to outperform Apple’s, particularly the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Meanwhile, Apple’s emphasis on rapid initial charging may appeal to users who prioritize quick top-ups over full charges.

Choosing the Right Device for Your Charging Needs

Selecting the right smartphone depends on your personal charging habits and preferences. If you value consistent, fast charging from start to finish, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Edge are excellent options. Their ability to maintain steady charging speeds ensures a reliable experience for users who frequently need a full charge.

On the other hand, if quick initial charging is more important to you, the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a compelling alternative. Its ability to reach 50% in just 20 minutes makes it ideal for users who often rely on short charging sessions. However, for those who prioritize overall speed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the standout performer.

Understanding the nuances of each device’s charging performance can help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritize speed, consistency, or compatibility with official accessories, this comparison demonstrates the importance of evaluating charging technologies when choosing your next smartphone.

