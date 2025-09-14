iPhone 17 Pro Max: 17 Hidden Features Apple Skipped Over

Apple’s recent iPhone 17 Pro Max event showcased the company’s latest innovations, including updates to the iPhone lineup, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. While the presentation highlighted key features, several important details were left unmentioned. From hardware advancements to charging capabilities and software updates, there’s more to uncover about Apple’s latest offerings. These hidden details could significantly influence your purchasing decisions. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details

iPhone 17 and the A19 Pro Chip: A Performance Leap

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the innovative A19 Pro chip, setting a new benchmark for mobile performance. This chip outpaces competitors like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite 8, excelling in both single-core and multi-core processing. With 12GB of RAM, the iPhone 17 lineup is designed to handle resource-intensive tasks such as gaming, professional video editing, and multitasking with ease. However, Apple did not delve into how this enhanced performance might impact battery efficiency or thermal management, leaving questions about sustained performance during prolonged use.

Beyond raw power, the A19 Pro chip introduces improved AI capabilities, allowing faster on-device processing for tasks like photo editing and voice recognition. These advancements make the iPhone 17 a compelling choice for users seeking top-tier performance, but the lack of transparency about potential trade-offs warrants careful consideration.

AirPods Pro 3: Familiar Design, Subtle Changes

The AirPods Pro 3 maintain the same sleek design as their predecessor, featuring the H2 chip for consistent audio quality. While this ensures a familiar user experience, Apple has made a notable omission by not including a USB-C charging cable in the box. Instead, users are encouraged to rely on MagSafe or existing cables, which could inconvenience those new to the Apple ecosystem.

Despite the lack of significant design changes, the AirPods Pro 3 offer subtle improvements in noise cancellation and battery life, making them a worthwhile upgrade for existing users. However, the decision to exclude essential accessories may leave some feeling unprepared, especially if they don’t already own compatible charging solutions.

Charging Technology: Faster, Smarter, More Versatile

Apple has introduced significant advancements in charging technology with the iPhone 17 lineup, offering greater convenience and speed. These updates include:

Wireless Charging: The devices now support Qi 2.2 wireless charging at 25W, a notable improvement over previous models.

The devices now support Qi 2.2 wireless charging at 25W, a notable improvement over previous models. Dynamic Power Adapter: A new adapter delivers up to 60W of power, making it ideal for users with multiple Apple devices.

A new adapter delivers up to 60W of power, making it ideal for users with multiple Apple devices. Wired Charging: The iPhone 17 supports 40W USB-C charging, while the iPhone Air is limited to 30W.

These enhancements cater to a wide range of user needs, from faster charging times to the ability to power multiple devices simultaneously. However, the differences in charging capabilities between models may influence your choice, particularly if speed and versatility are priorities.

Apple Watch SE 3: Affordable but Outdated Connectivity

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers a budget-friendly option with a familiar design and doubled storage capacity of 64GB. While this makes it an attractive choice for first-time buyers, the device still relies on the older 802.11n Wi-Fi standard, which is limited to 2.4GHz bands. This outdated connectivity may struggle in environments with modern, high-speed networks, potentially affecting performance in data-intensive scenarios.

Despite its limitations, the Apple Watch SE 3 remains a practical choice for users seeking essential smartwatch features at an affordable price. However, those who prioritize seamless connectivity and future-proof technology may find the lack of updated Wi-Fi standards a significant drawback.

USB-C Transition: A Mixed Bag

Apple’s transition to USB-C ports across its devices brings both advantages and limitations. The iPhone 17 Pro models support USB 3.0 speeds of up to 10 Gbps, allowing rapid transfer of large files such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos. In contrast, the standard iPhone Air is limited to USB 2.0 speeds of 480 Mbps, creating a noticeable performance gap.

While the shift to USB-C standardizes ports across Apple’s ecosystem, the disparity in data transfer speeds may frustrate users of non-Pro models. This inconsistency highlights the need to carefully evaluate your usage requirements before selecting a model.

Material Upgrades: Durability with a Catch

Apple has introduced Ceramic Glass 2, a more durable material, to the iPhone Air. This advanced material is used on both the front and back, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and impacts. However, other models in the lineup only feature Ceramic Glass 2 on the front, leaving the back more vulnerable to damage.

This inconsistency in build quality may influence your decision if durability is a priority. While the iPhone Air benefits from comprehensive protection, users of other models may need to invest in additional accessories, such as protective cases, to safeguard their devices.

Battery Life: The eSIM Advantage

The inclusion of physical SIM card slots in some iPhone 17 models has led to a reduction in battery capacity. The space required for the SIM slot limits the size of the internal battery, making eSIM-only models a better choice for users who prioritize battery longevity. This trade-off underscores the importance of considering your usage habits and connectivity preferences when selecting a model.

For frequent travelers or those in regions with limited eSIM support, the physical SIM slot may still be a necessity. However, users who value extended battery life may find the eSIM-only models more appealing.

Pricing Adjustments: More Options for Every Budget

Apple has revised its pricing strategy to cater to a broader audience, offering greater flexibility for users with varying budgets. Key changes include:

iPhone 16: Now available at $699, down from $799, providing a more affordable option for users who don’t need the latest features.

Now available at $699, down from $799, providing a more affordable option for users who don’t need the latest features. iPhone 17 Lineup: Available for pre-order, with shipping beginning soon, offering innovative technology at competitive prices.

These adjustments make Apple’s products more accessible, whether you’re seeking the latest innovations or a cost-effective alternative.

Software Updates: Compatibility and Enhancements

Apple’s latest operating systems—iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26—will be available for download starting September 15. These updates introduce new features and optimizations, making sure seamless compatibility with the latest hardware. They also enhance the overall user experience across Apple’s ecosystem, though specific details about new functionalities were not extensively covered during the event.

Key Takeaways

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max event unveiled impressive advancements in hardware and software, but several critical details were left out of the spotlight. From the powerful A19 Pro chip to improved charging capabilities and material upgrades, these innovations demonstrate Apple’s commitment to pushing boundaries. However, limitations such as outdated Wi-Fi standards, reduced battery life in certain models, and disparities in USB-C performance highlight areas for improvement. By understanding these hidden details, you can make an informed decision about Apple’s latest offerings.

Gain further expertise in iPhone 17 Pro Max by checking out these recommendations.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals