iPhone 15 tips and tricks for Apple’s latest iOS

If you have Apple’s latest iPhone you might be interested in these 15 tips and tricks to help you master Apple’s latest iOS mobile operating system and the settings on your phone to optimize battery life, Dynamic Island features, reduce distractions and more.

1. iPhone Battery Health

Activating the New Setting to Preserve Battery Health: The latest iOS updates often include new features to help manage battery health more effectively. One such feature is the ability to optimize battery charging patterns based on your usage. This helps in slowing down the battery drain aging process by controlling the time your iPhone spends fully charged. Enabling this feature can be done by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health > Optimized Battery Charging. The system learns your charging habits and waits to finish charging past 80% until you need to use your iPhone, thus minimizing battery wear.

Checking Battery Health: Regularly monitoring your iPhone’s battery health is crucial for maintaining its longevity. Apple provides a tool within the settings that gives you an overview of your battery’s health, indicating its maximum capacity relative to when it was new. To access this, navigate to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. A maximum capacity over 80% is considered good, but once it falls below, you might experience reduced battery life, and Apple suggests considering a battery replacement.

2. Charging Optimization

Optimized Battery Charging vs. 80% Charge Limit: Choosing between optimized battery charging and an 80% charge limit depends on your usage patterns and needs. The 80% limit is designed to extend battery lifespan by preventing your iPhone from charging beyond this point, reducing battery stress and wear. This setting is particularly useful for users who tend to keep their iPhone plugged in for prolonged periods. However, it might not be suitable for everyone due to the reduced usable battery life.

3. Prefer Wired Charging with Lower Wattage Chargers

Minimizing Heat and Battery Degradation: Heat is a significant factor in battery degradation. Fast chargers and wireless chargers can generate more heat compared to using a slow, wired charger. Opting for a charger with a lower wattage, such as a standard 5W Apple charger, can reduce the amount of heat your battery is exposed to during charging cycles, thus preserving its health over time.

4. Limit Notifications

Reducing Notification Frequency: Each notification received can light up your screen, briefly run the processor, and sometimes use sound or vibration, all of which consume battery. By limiting the number of apps that can send you notifications, you can reduce these small power drains throughout the day. This setting is adjusted in Settings > Notifications, where you can choose which apps are allowed to push notifications.

5. Background App Refresh

Disabling Unnecessary Background Refreshes: Apps refreshing their content in the background can significantly affect battery life, as they fetch new content even when you’re not using them. You can save battery by turning off background app refresh for apps that don’t need to be constantly updated. This setting is found in Settings > General > Background App Refresh. You have the option to disable it entirely or select which apps can perform background refreshes.

6. One-handed Keyboard Access

Switching to a One-handed Keyboard: The one-handed keyboard feature is particularly useful for users of iPhone models with larger screens. It allows the keyboard to shift to the left or right side of the screen, making it easier to type with one hand. To activate this, press and hold the emoji or globe key on the keyboard and select the left or right-handed keyboard icon. This feature is invaluable for multitasking or when the other hand is occupied, as it significantly improves reachability and comfort.

7. Editing and Unsending Messages

iMessage’s Edit and Unsend Features: With recent iOS updates, iMessage introduced the ability to edit or unsend messages shortly after they’ve been sent. This feature provides a 15-minute window for corrections or rethinking a message, enhancing the communication experience. To edit or unsend a message, simply press and hold on the message you want to modify, and select “Edit” or “Undo Send” from the options. This function is a significant improvement for ensuring clarity and intention in messaging.

8. Protect Notes with Password

Securing Notes with Password Protection: The Notes app allows you to secure specific notes with a password, Face ID, or Touch ID, adding a layer of privacy for sensitive information. While it’s advised not to store highly confidential information like passwords or financial details in Notes, this feature is useful for protecting personal thoughts, lists, or any content that you prefer to keep private. To lock a note, open it, tap the share button, and choose “Lock Note.” Once locked, a note will require the password or biometric identification to be viewed.

9. Optimal Siri Usage

Conserving Battery with Manual Siri Activation: “Hey Siri” is a convenient feature for hands-free activation of Siri, but it can drain battery life since it requires the device to listen continuously for the activation phrase. To save battery, you can turn off the “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” feature in Settings > Siri & Search, and instead activate Siri manually by pressing and holding the side or home button, depending on your iPhone model. This change can reduce unintended activations and save battery life without significantly impacting the convenience of using Siri.

10. App Store Settings for Storage and Data

Managing Storage and Data through App Store Settings: The App Store settings offer various options to manage how apps and updates are downloaded, affecting both storage space and data usage. You can disable “Automatic Downloads” for apps and updates to prevent unwanted storage use and ensure updates only occur when you’re ready. Turning on “Automatic Updates” can keep your apps up to date without manual intervention, ideally over Wi-Fi to save cellular data. Additionally, disabling “In-App Ratings & Reviews” can streamline your app usage experience. These settings are accessed via Settings > App Store, providing control over app management and data consumption.

11. Dynamic Island

Leveraging Dynamic Island for Multitasking and Quick Access: Introduced with the iPhone 15, Dynamic Island represents a novel approach to accessing real-time app information and multitasking. This feature transforms the area around the front camera and the notch into an interactive space that can display notifications, alerts, and ongoing activity status from various apps. For instance, when playing music, Dynamic Island can show what’s playing and provide playback controls without needing to open the app itself. It’s also capable of displaying timer countdowns, phone call statuses, and more, thus enabling users to interact with apps in a seamless, non-intrusive way. This innovative feature enhances the multitasking capabilities of the iPhone, making information access more intuitive and streamlined.

12. Photo Editing Tricks

New Cropping and Portrait Mode Features for Enhanced Photos: The latest iOS versions have introduced more sophisticated photo editing tools directly within the Photos app. Users can now easily adjust the crop and composition of their photos with new cropping tools, allowing for more precise framing and perspective adjustments after a photo has been taken. Additionally, the enhanced portrait mode editing capabilities let users adjust the depth of field and focus even after the photo is captured, offering a new level of creativity and control over the final image. These features can turn an ordinary photo into a professional-looking shot by emphasizing the subject and adjusting the background blur (bokeh) to the user’s preference.

13. Privacy and Security Settings

Optimizing Location Services and App Permissions for Greater Privacy: Privacy and security are paramount, and iOS provides comprehensive controls over what data apps can access. Adjusting location services in Settings > Privacy allows users to specify which apps have access to their location data and how often. It’s advisable to limit app permissions to only those necessary for the app’s function, enhancing personal data protection. Additionally, managing tracking settings to limit or prevent apps from tracking your activity across other apps and websites contributes to greater privacy and security on your device.

14. Face ID and Passcode Settings

Enhancing Security with Face ID Attention Awareness and Lock Screen Access: Face ID settings offer options for additional security measures, such as requiring attention for Face ID to work, meaning the user must be looking directly at the device. This prevents unlocking with a face that isn’t actively engaging with the iPhone, adding an extra layer of security. Reviewing what features and information can be accessed from the lock screen through Face ID and passcode settings is also crucial. Disabling access to sensitive information when the device is locked can prevent unauthorized access in case the device is lost or stolen.

15. General iPhone Settings Overview

Conducting Regular Reviews of iPhone Settings: To maintain optimal performance and security, it’s essential to periodically review and adjust your iPhone settings. This includes notifications, to prevent unnecessary distractions; Siri, to optimize for battery life and privacy; App Store, for managing automatic downloads and updates; and privacy and security settings, to safeguard personal information. Regular audits ensure that your device is configured to best meet your needs, balancing convenience with privacy and security.

By understanding and applying these expanded tips, you can significantly enhance your iPhone experience and battery life, enjoying the benefits of advanced features while maintaining control over their privacy and security. To learn more about your iPhone and troubleshoot any issues you may be experiencing you can always jump over to the official Apple support website or Booker appointment with an Apple Genius Bar engineer for an over-the-counter service.



