15 Amazing Hidden iPhone Tips & Tricks (Video)

In the ever-evolving world of technology, the iPhone stands out as a beacon of innovation and user-friendly design. However, even the most seasoned users might not be aware of all the tricks up its sleeve. Thanks to insights from tech enthusiast Brandon Butch in his latest video we get to find out about 15 hidden iPhone tricks, to elevate your user experience. These tricks span across the iPhone’s operating system and applications, offering practical solutions and shortcuts for everyday tasks. Let’s dive into these hidden gems that can make your iPhone usage more efficient and enjoyable.

Effortless Photo Sharing in Messages : Have you ever noticed underlined prompts in your messages, like “send pics”? By tapping on these, you can quickly jump to your photo album to select images for sharing. Moreover, pressing and holding the plus icon next to the iMessage field reveals your recent photos, making attachment a breeze.

: Have you ever noticed underlined prompts in your messages, like “send pics”? By tapping on these, you can quickly jump to your photo album to select images for sharing. Moreover, pressing and holding the plus icon next to the iMessage field reveals your recent photos, making attachment a breeze. Sound Search in Photos : The Photos app now allows you to search for specific sounds within your videos. Whether it’s the sound of clapping or someone talking, a simple keyword search will bring up videos with matching audio waveforms.

: The Photos app now allows you to search for specific sounds within your videos. Whether it’s the sound of clapping or someone talking, a simple keyword search will bring up videos with matching audio waveforms. Customizing the Always On Display : For iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users, managing the Always On Display feature just got easier. You can turn it off when the phone is in your pocket or during certain Focus modes to save battery life and minimize distractions.

: For iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users, managing the Always On Display feature just got easier. You can turn it off when the phone is in your pocket or during certain Focus modes to save battery life and minimize distractions. Editing Thumbnails for People and Pets : The Photos app recognizes faces of people and pets, allowing you to select more appealing thumbnails for them. This enhances the visual organization and personalization of your photo albums.

: The Photos app recognizes faces of people and pets, allowing you to select more appealing thumbnails for them. This enhances the visual organization and personalization of your photo albums. Adding Nicknames to Contacts : Simplify your interactions with Siri and make searching easier by assigning nicknames to your contacts. This small change can significantly streamline communication and information retrieval.

: Simplify your interactions with Siri and make searching easier by assigning nicknames to your contacts. This small change can significantly streamline communication and information retrieval. Simplifying Hyperlinks in Mail : Embedding web addresses in your emails is now quicker. Simply paste a copied link directly over the selected text to hyperlink it, eliminating extra steps.

: Embedding web addresses in your emails is now quicker. Simply paste a copied link directly over the selected text to hyperlink it, eliminating extra steps. Locating People and Checking Elevation with Siri : Siri isn’t just for setting reminders. You can also use it to find someone’s location or check the current elevation, adding a layer of convenience to navigation and information gathering.

: Siri isn’t just for setting reminders. You can also use it to find someone’s location or check the current elevation, adding a layer of convenience to navigation and information gathering. Logging Health Data via Siri : Keep track of health-related data, such as weight or blood sugar levels, with simple voice commands. This seamless integration makes health tracking a part of your daily routine.

: Keep track of health-related data, such as weight or blood sugar levels, with simple voice commands. This seamless integration makes health tracking a part of your daily routine. Reducing System Data Storage : iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users can free up storage space consumed by cache files through the ProRes video feature, tackling the issue of bloated system data.

: iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users can free up storage space consumed by cache files through the ProRes video feature, tackling the issue of bloated system data. Customizing Camera Focal Lengths : Switch between different focal lengths (e.g., 24mm, 28mm, 35mm) directly from the camera interface. This feature offers creative control over photo composition, catering to your artistic vision.

: Switch between different focal lengths (e.g., 24mm, 28mm, 35mm) directly from the camera interface. This feature offers creative control over photo composition, catering to your artistic vision. Enhanced Text Selection : Moving the text cursor is now more efficient with a two-finger swipe anywhere on the screen, providing a quicker alternative to the traditional space bar trackpad method.

: Moving the text cursor is now more efficient with a two-finger swipe anywhere on the screen, providing a quicker alternative to the traditional space bar trackpad method. Dynamic Wallpaper Changes: With iOS 17, changing wallpapers automatically is straightforward. Set a photo shuffle from a specific album with customizable frequency to keep your screen looking fresh.

These tips, while not widely known, provide practical enhancements to the iPhone experience, showcasing the depth and versatility of iOS functionalities. Whether it’s through improved navigation, personalized settings, or streamlined processes, these tricks are designed to make your daily iPhone use more efficient and enjoyable. By exploring these features, you can unlock the full potential of your device, ensuring that your iPhone continues to serve as a powerful tool in your technology arsenal.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



