Volkswagen ID.7, more photos revealed

The Volkswagen ID.7 was unveiled at CES, the car has been shown off in camouflage and now Volkswagen has released some more photos of the car, unfortunately, it is still covered up so we are yet to see the final design.

With a camouflaged concept vehicle, Volkswagen provided a first glimpse of the new ID.7 at the world’s largest consumer electronics show, the CES in Las Vegas. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “With the ID.7, we are underlining our goal to offer intelligent technologies and customer-oriented innovations in the high-volume premium mid-size segment.”

The ID.7 can activate the air conditioning before passengers get into the vehicleThe vehicle interior is cooled on hot days and heated when it is cold. If the door is opened in conditions with high outside temperatures, smart air vents in the cockpit distribute the air quickly over a large area by means of dynamic horizontal movements. When the passengers are seated in the car, the air flow can beredirected straight at the body or used for indirect ventilation of the interior space, according to the preference. The ID.7 is the first Volkswagen model with such an intelligent control system.

We are looking forward to seeing what the final version of the Volkswagen ID.7 looks like, the car will be fully unveiled later this year.

Source Volkswagen





