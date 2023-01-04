New Volkswagen ID.7 EV unveiled at CES

Volkswagen has announced that it is launching another new electric vehicle, the Volkswagen ID.7. A camouflaged version of the car has been unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 EV is based on the ID. AERO concept car that Volkswagen unveiled previously and the car will come with a range of up to 700 kilometers.

The stage is set for the ID.7! At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023, Volkswagen Group of America will showcase its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on parts of the vehicle. This is an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and is able to achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP). After a six-year break, Volkswagen Group of America is returning to the CES – the world’s largest trade show for electronics – with a very special product.

